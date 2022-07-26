NBA Rumors: Multiple Teams Keeping Tabs On Russell Westbrook

The clock is ticking and Westbrook is still wearing purple and gold. At least, he, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis reportedly addressed the situation to make sure they're all pushing toward the same goal:
"The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work," Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported. "While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship."
Still, Westbrook is aware of the team's desire to trade him, so that has to take a toll on their chemistry to some degree.