Members of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast reportedly reacted to Jen Shah's guilty plea with cameras rolling earlier this month.
'Production Shot Confessionals': 'RHOSLC' Cast Reportedly Filmed Reactions To Jen Shah's Guilty Plea
'RHOSLC' Footage Was Captured For Season 3
After Jen Shah shocked the world by suddenly pleading guilty to fraud after insisting she was innocent for over a year, a source told E! News that while there were "no cameras in the courtroom," certain cast members from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City filmed their reactions to the legal development.
"Production shot confessionals on the women's reactions that will likely be a part of season three," the insider shared, adding that "there is no way to know what is going to happen."
'RHOSLC' Cameras Are Not Filming Currently
The E! News source went on to say that cameras are not filming Shah at the moment, despite the recent happenings in her life, because the show "technically has wrapped with her and this is not a part of the production cycle."
The insider also noted that the rest of the cast is on "summer break," and many of the ladies were on vacation when Shah entered her guilty plea.
'RHOSLC' Cast Members Heather Gay And Meredith Marks Were With Jen Shah Ahead Of Her Guilty Plea
According to a second report, shared by Page Six, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay, who traveled to New York with Shah earlier this month, learned that their RHOSLC co-star was pleading guilty to fraud just before her hearing took place.
As the outlet told readers, Shah reportedly called Gay before entering the courtroom and requested she relay the information to Marks.
The ladies were with Shah because she “wanted people around her” to support her.
And, in an ironic twist, Marks shared a post on her Instagram Story just one day prior to the plea in which she said that “in the US, one has a right to a trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
Jen Shah's Attorney Shared An Official Statement Following The 'RHOSLC' Cast Member's Guilty Plea
Following the entry of Shah's guilty plea, her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement.
"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family," the statement read, via E! News.
No word yet on a premiere date for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three.