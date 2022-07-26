'Production Shot Confessionals': 'RHOSLC' Cast Reportedly Filmed Reactions To Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

According to a second report, shared by Page Six, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay, who traveled to New York with Shah earlier this month, learned that their RHOSLC co-star was pleading guilty to fraud just before her hearing took place.

As the outlet told readers, Shah reportedly called Gay before entering the courtroom and requested she relay the information to Marks.

The ladies were with Shah because she “wanted people around her” to support her.

And, in an ironic twist, Marks shared a post on her Instagram Story just one day prior to the plea in which she said that “in the US, one has a right to a trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”