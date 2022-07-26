Selena Gomez Turns Heads In Sheer Versace Dress

Close-up Of Selena Gomez
Shutterstock | 3309233

Entertainment
chisom

As she begins a new decade, Selena Gomez reflects on the previous ten years of her life.

The actress, singer, and founder of Rare Beauty turned 30 on July 22. On Monday, she shared a forthcoming Instagram post in which she looked back on her 20s and admitted that, now that her birthday celebrations are over, she has "had a moment to catch up."With pals, including longtime close friend Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez spent her 30th birthday off of social media, making a comeback with a bang.

Keep reading to find out more.

The Latest

'Production Shot Confessionals': 'RHOSLC' Cast Reportedly Filmed Reactions To Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

MLB News: Yankees' Michael King Out For Season

NFL News: Stefon Diggs Looking To 'Dominate' With Josh Allen

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Kyler Murray's Massive Contract Extension

NBA Rumors: Multiple Teams Keeping Tabs On Russell Westbrook

Versace Delight

Selena Gomez close up
Shutterstock | 2131613

The Spring Breakers star made an impressive arrival at the party over the weekend, drawing attention to herself. However, the hitmaker exuded class in her full-length pink tulle dress with pink ruching that showed off her contours. A sweet girl wearing a stunning white dress followed her as she descended the stairs. The dress had a small train that was draped over her arm. The actress rounded out her ensemble by enhancing her stature with silver open-toe shoes fastened around her ankles.

Thank you @versace @kateyoung @laurenjeworski @hungvanngo @marissa.marino @tombachik

She captioned.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Selena Slayed Alaia For Rare Beauty Press Tour

 Selena Gomez arrived at a Sephora store in Paris in a retro Alaa outfit for her European Rare Beauty press tour. She wore a two-piece costume with a knitted jacquard plaid top and matching miniskirt and was carrying a black heart-shaped bag.

 

She is accessorized with big hoops and bright white pump heels. Gomez wore her hair down, but it was partially pulled back, adding to the retro vibe of the ensemble. It makes sense that Gomez lavished attention on her tour, given that the trip coincided with Paris Fashion Week.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Burgundy Never looked So Good

On June 29, Selena Gomez celebrated the release of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection. she wore a daringly upscale work outfit. We can't help but swoon over the color of nail paint she wore to commemorate the launch of the new line of lipstick and lip liner colors. Selena's nails and lip color matched, which elevated her beauty.

Out And About In France

Selena Gomez nailed her stunning look in a chic emerald outfit as she headed out to shop at a Louis Vuitton store in France. Star of The Only Murders in the Building wore draped faux turtleneck top that matched her flowy emerald leggings.

 

The actor-singer wore her brunette hair in a bun and showed off her gold hoops for a polished overall appearance. She, however, finished off her ensemble with a pair of white sandals and went out carrying a small white handbag.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.