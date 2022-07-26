Selena Gomez Turns Heads In Sheer Versace Dress

As she begins a new decade, Selena Gomez reflects on the previous ten years of her life.

The actress, singer, and founder of Rare Beauty turned 30 on July 22. On Monday, she shared a forthcoming Instagram post in which she looked back on her 20s and admitted that, now that her birthday celebrations are over, she has "had a moment to catch up."With pals, including longtime close friend Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez spent her 30th birthday off of social media, making a comeback with a bang.

Keep reading to find out more.