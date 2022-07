The Boston Celtics hadn't made the NBA Finals since 2010. And even though they couldn't get past the Golden State Warriors in this year's edition, they showed that they could keep up with every powerhouse in the league.

But the team felt that they still needed to add more pieces to their roster. They got off to a solid start of the offseason by trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danillo Gallinari. Now, they're also keeping tabs on Kevin Durant.