That report is similar to what Celtics insider Keith Smith claimed. Per Smith, there's no way the Nets keep Kyrie if Durant leaves. They've only dealt with him because it was the price to pay to keep KD around:

"Once he opted in, he kind of surrendered the ability to dictate anything. So, it’s really how do the Nets feel about this? And If Kevin Durant is still there, then obviously, that does open up the possibility that they keep Kyrie Irving," Smith said. "But if Durant goes, I don’t see any way that the Nets just keep Kyrie. I think if they can find a Durant trade, they will aggressively ramp up their desire to move Kyrie elsewhere.”