Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Enjoy A Bromantic Day Out

There’s one person Camila Alves is willing to share her husband Matthew McConaughey with, and that’s his best friend Woody Harrelson.

The 40-year-old Brazilian model took to Instagram on Monday, July 25, with a hilarious video that showed just how intense her husband’s bromance is with his pal. The trio were in Dubrovnik, Croatia to celebrate Harrelson’s 61st birthday, and they spent a fun day seeing the coastal sights via paddleboard and canoe. But if you thought it was a romantic husband-and-wife outing with Harrelson as the third wheel, think again.

'Life In A Bromance'

Alves begins her caption with a sweet message to the birthday boy, saying, “To the one and only @woodyharrelson A blessing to be able to celebrate together!”

She then follows it up with a funny tale. “True story… my Husband invites me to go paddle boarding, I put on a Hot bikini thinking is just me and him…I come out who’s on the paddle board? … yep… I changed and just followed these two on a canoe! 😂😏🥰 life in a bromance… !”

The video shows the besties paddling away together and leaving the wife behind on her canoe, as the theme from The Love Boat plays in the background. The text overlay says, “Sometimes the bromance trumps the romance!”

Wholesome Fun

It’s all wholesome fun, of course, and Alves doesn’t really mind letting the two have a bromantic day out. She even adds, “Love you my friend,” along with her birthday greeting.

Easy Friendship

McConaughey and Harrelson have been best friends for a very long time and have been in two movies and a TV series together. Talking about his rapport with Harrelson, the Interstellar actor told Insider back in 2014 (via Hola!), “One of the things where (Woody) and I are good at (in) comedy is where I start, and he ends, and he starts, and I end, and we really get on a similar frequency and roll with it.”

Bromance Goals

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2020, McConaughey said that actors who work together can become a “very tight family” on set but never speak again after filming wraps. But that wasn’t the case between him and Harrelson.

“I’ve got only a few really close friends in the 28 years of acting that I keep up with all the time,” he said. “Cole Hauser, Woody Harrelson, and a couple more that I keep up with all the time, that are real people we stay in better contact together.” Now that’s bromance goals!

