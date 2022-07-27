Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson Enjoy A Bromantic Day Out

There’s one person Camila Alves is willing to share her husband Matthew McConaughey with, and that’s his best friend Woody Harrelson.

The 40-year-old Brazilian model took to Instagram on Monday, July 25, with a hilarious video that showed just how intense her husband’s bromance is with his pal. The trio were in Dubrovnik, Croatia to celebrate Harrelson’s 61st birthday, and they spent a fun day seeing the coastal sights via paddleboard and canoe. But if you thought it was a romantic husband-and-wife outing with Harrelson as the third wheel, think again.

