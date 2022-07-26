There is no denying that Amelia Gray Hamlin is the Queen of daring looks. Since making her modeling debut, the 21-year-old has defied convention by wearing bold ensembles on the runway and representing prestigious brands while still looking adorable. However, due to her bold decisions, her parents have occasionally criticized her for going entirely nude in a sheer outfit she once wore. Amelia, in turn, reacted to her mother Lisa's racy posture for a recent Alexander Wang campaign.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Flashes Underwear In Sheer Dress
The Latest
Amelia Is The State Of Art In Perfect Magazine Shoot
For the shoot, Amelia Hamlin looked lovely as she posed in various experimental outfits for Perfect Magazine. The rising celebrity sat sternly on the side of a bed in a motel room, flaunting a flowing semi-sheer dress with two bold slashes of tiered tulle dress and white thong, the 21-year-old beauty represented by the London-based agency Linden Staub looked effortlessly stylish as she faced the camera. Later, she wore the same look and spun around on the bed while using a sheer tinted moisturizer for a dewy appearance and nude lipstick.
Amelia Structs On Richard Quinn's Show In Bleached Brows
The influencer had to sit in the beauty chair and have her eyebrows bleached until they were barely visible before appearing in the Richard Quinn fashion show on Tuesday, September 21. She strutted down the runway in a trendy peplum dress with a floral motif, accessorized with white gloves and a big silver choker.
THANK YOU @richardquinn @kegrand @bitton so grateful to this whole team…❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥🧚🏼🧚🏼🧚🏼 i’m on cloud 9… pinch me.
Sneakers Kind Of Girl
Amelia prefers to wear dresses and sneakers and enjoys wearing all things black. The model, who with her sister, Delilah Belle, owns the clothing line DNA, posted a few pictures on Instagram in 2020 and described herself as a "dress with sneakers sort of person." She sat cross-legged on a stool while sporting a black halter dress. She wore her hair down and matched the dress with sneakers. She had smokey eyes, black brows, and peach lipstick, and her makeup was equally stunning.
Amelia On Self-Confidence
Amelia would tell her younger self that; "confidence is the most attractive trait a person can have; it transcends weight, and size, and social media filters. When you truly love yourself on the inside, the way you carry yourself is so different. I think that's when the judgment stops—when they realize that nothing they can say about you or your body will make a difference." she explained to Glamour.