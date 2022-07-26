Alexandra Daddario Looks Gorgeous In Low-Cut Dress

Many fans that are truly long-term fans may remember Daddario from her stint on the famous soap opera All My Children, where she played the part of Laurie Lewis from 2022 to 2003. It was a great start to her young career and she had 43 episodes there where she was able to hone her talents as an actress. The discipline it takes for soap operas is not known to many, but in her role, she learned how to quickly remember lines and play off her co-workers. This stint set her up for jobs that would come later.