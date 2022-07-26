Alexandra Daddario Looks Gorgeous In Low-Cut Dress

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Alexandra Daddario is an actress that has grown up in front of the camera before our very eyes over the years and her star continues to shine. The 36-year-old has made quite a few breakthroughs in recent years, including nabbing an Emmy nomination for her role in the hit show The White Lotus. The role has given her some serious credibility now and she is assured of more respect in the industry and not just known as another pretty starlet.

The Latest

NFL News: Stefon Diggs Looking To 'Dominate' With Josh Allen

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Kyler Murray's Massive Contract Extension

NBA Rumors: Multiple Teams Keeping Tabs On Russell Westbrook

NBA News: Former Agent Says Staying In Los Angeles Is Best For Russell Westbrook

NFL News: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Claims He Could Still Come Back

Alexandra Daddario Snaps A Photo Of Her Gorgeous Gown!

Despite her engaging beauty, what cannot be denied is that Alexandra has presence and her social media posts on Instagram are a huge hit with her 22.5 million followers. In a recent photo, Daddario was truly a vision in a long and flowing black and blue dress. With a plunging neckline in tow and her sleek brunette hair just over her shoulders, the actress was beaming! Her fans may think they know who she is, but as usual, there is always something more to learn!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Alexandra Got Her Start During Her Teens

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 673594

Born in 1986 in New York City, Alexandra began acting at a very early age, beginning in earnest at 16. It was not long before she was cast as Annabeth Chase in a breakthrough role in the movie Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief. The fantasy adventure film was a success and resulted in her getting lots more roles in films and television series.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Maybe Her Fans Caught Alexandra Acting On Soaps Back In The Day

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 2914948

Many fans that are truly long-term fans may remember Daddario from her stint on the famous soap opera All My Children, where she played the part of Laurie Lewis from 2022 to 2003. It was a great start to her young career and she had 43 episodes there where she was able to hone her talents as an actress. The discipline it takes for soap operas is not known to many, but in her role, she learned how to quickly remember lines and play off her co-workers. This stint set her up for jobs that would come later.

Alexandra Was Featured In Music Videos

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 673594

It was not just movies and television shows that Alexandra cut her teeth in! Before she became a big name, she was hired for voice-over work and was featured in music videos. Fans can catch her in the music video ‘Radioactive’ by Imagine Dragons, which was released in 2012. She was later featured in the video ‘Wait’ by Maroon 5 in 2018.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.