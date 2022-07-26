Chris Evans Is On The Hunt For A Partner

Closeup of Chris Evans with slicked-back hair
Shutterstock | 3309233

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Chris Evans’ dating life has been the subject of much speculation thanks to some high-profile relationships, the most recent of which is the supposed romance between him and Selena Gomez. While that turned out to be fake news, the 41-year-old Captain America star is now offering some juicy, love-related info that’s setting the ladies’ hearts aflutter.

In a recent interview with Shondaland, he was asked if there was anything in life that he was “laser-focused on” and he gave an unexpected yet exciting reply. Scroll to find out.

The Latest

NFL News: Stefon Diggs Looking To 'Dominate' With Josh Allen

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Kyler Murray's Massive Contract Extension

NBA Rumors: Multiple Teams Keeping Tabs On Russell Westbrook

NBA News: Former Agent Says Staying In Los Angeles Is Best For Russell Westbrook

NFL News: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Claims He Could Still Come Back

'Laser-Focused On Finding A…'

Chris Evans posing in white suit
Shutterstock | 564025

Evans said, “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with. I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Dating History: Jessica Biel And Christina Ricci

Now that we know that the Knives Out actor is (1) not with anyone currently, and (2) looking for someone currently, let’s round out the romantic moment with a look back at his dating history. This one’s long if you include the rumored relationships, so we’ll focus more on the confirmed ones.

First up is Jessica Biel, whom he dated from 2001 to 2006 and came close to marrying. In 2007, meanwhile, he briefly dated Christina Ricci. It’s not clear for how long, but they did look cozy at the Met Gala that year.

It’s also worth noting that he was linked to Kate Bosworth before Biel and to Emmy Rossum before Ricci.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Minka Kelly And Dianna Agron

Closeup of Minka Kelly with long wavy hair
Shutterstock | 673594

Evans had an on-again, off-again relationship with Minka Kelly between 2007 and 2015. Specifically, they started dating in 2007, broke up, rekindled their romance in 2012, split again in 2013, got back together in 2014, and seemingly ended it for good in 2015.

In 2011, when he and Kelly were apart, he briefly dated Dianna Agron after they hit it off at a pre-Oscars party.

During this period, he was also linked to Kristin Cavallari, Amy Smart, Ashley Greene, Sandra Bullock, and Lily Collins.

Jenny Slate

Evans’s most high-profile romance in recent years was the one with Jenny Slate, which lasted from 2016 to 2018, with a brief break in 2017.

In 2020, rumors swirled that he was dating Lily James but neither of them confirmed the relationship.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.