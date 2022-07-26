Chris Evans Is On The Hunt For A Partner

Chris Evans’ dating life has been the subject of much speculation thanks to some high-profile relationships, the most recent of which is the supposed romance between him and Selena Gomez. While that turned out to be fake news, the 41-year-old Captain America star is now offering some juicy, love-related info that’s setting the ladies’ hearts aflutter.

In a recent interview with Shondaland, he was asked if there was anything in life that he was “laser-focused on” and he gave an unexpected yet exciting reply. Scroll to find out.