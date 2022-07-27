Chrissy Teigen Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety With An Honest Message

A year of sobriety for Chrissy Teigen is a significant accomplishment. The 36-year-old cookbook author celebrated her 365th day of abstaining from alcohol by posting an open letter reflecting on her past drinking habits.

Chrissy has been transparent about her journey away from alcohol since she stopped drinking in 2021. Before celebrating her first year of sobriety, she also marked the sixth month of abstaining from alcohol.

Chrissy shared a video featuring her husband, John Legend, and their kids, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, to mark her first year of sobriety. In the video, Chrissy was visibly excited and detailed how she felt in her post's caption.

Find out what the mother of two wrote to mark the special occasion.