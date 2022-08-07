The Mysterious Disappearance Of 15-Year-Old Kirsty Bentley

The day that Kirsty vanished was similar to many other afternoons inside the Bentley household. After being dropped off at the house around 2:30, she had decided to take their family dog for a walk by the Ashburton River, which is something she routinely did. But, when she failed to arrive home by 5:15 that evening, John alerted his mother that something was amiss.

After quickly searching the route near the river, they returned home to inform her father, Sid, about her disappearance. It was then that he decided to contact law enforcement.