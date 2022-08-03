Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Figure In A Bikini

Miley Cyrus is living her life and showing her fans that she is always searching for new places, great scenery, and even greater vibes! The pop singer, who loves to connect to her fans across her social media networks, loves showing up in remote places and surprising even her biggest followers, who normally flock to her Instagram account for the latest news in the Cyrus world. With more than 179 million followers there, her media presence is a behemoth online and she never fails to disappoint.

Miley's Point Of View Is Breathtaking!

In a photo recently shared by a fan account, Miley can be seen lounging in a two-piece bathing suit on the floor. In the next photo, she can be seen soaking up some sun. With summer in full swing, this is giving everyone serious FOMO energy that resonates! And what else is here to know about the pop singer that has been around for more than two decades now? Well, there's lots more!

Miley Never Takes 'No' For An Answer!

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 1486838

Miley believes in never giving up, a mantra that has served her well over the years as she has ascended in Hollywood. In the beginning, she had to audition just like everyone else, and for the hit show Hannah Montana, she was initially denied and rejected for the role because she was deemed too young for the part. Cyrus persevered, however, and was soon hired. Her charisma and charm were a hit with viewers and she was soon the toast of television for years. The show built her fan base and many of her fans from the time on that show have followed her still to this very day!

Miley Supports The LGBTQ+ Community Through Her Skin Art

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 3316133

Miley, who self-identifies as bisexual, has been an advocate for the community for years, and in an effort to show her solidarity with the community, she got a tattoo on her finger that symbolizes support for gay rights. Aside from her tattoo, she has donated her time and money to causes that help the queer community and has been an inspiration to millions of young people and even older ones all over the world!

Miley Has A Heart Condition

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 487966

She works hard all the time, but she shows no signs of slowing down, even with tachycardia, a heart condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Through proper nutrition and regular checkups, however, Miley is still able to keep her career active and she is in it for the long haul!

