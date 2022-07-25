Patriots Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. Could Be Poised For A Huge First Season

The New England Patriots have often struck gold in the NFL Draft. Bill Belichick isn't used to having fancy picks or landing top-tier recruits, yet he rarely misses when it comes to finding diamonds in the rough.

That might as well be the case with fourth-round pick Pierre Strong Jr., who might have a big role in his offense right out of the gate.

He Could Replace James White

With pass-catching back James White now on the PUP list, ESPN's Mike Reiss predicts the Pats could turn to Strong to fill in that role:

"White has opened 2022 training camp on the physically unable to perform list, which initially has the Patriots considering other options," Reiss reported. "Pierre Strong Jr., the 2022 fourth-round pick from South Dakota State who posted the fastest 40-yard dash time among running backs at the NFL combine (4.37) this year, is one of them."

He's Got Great Hands, Claims Former Coach

While not a highly-recruited prospect, the rookie out of South Dakota State could be quite productive in pass-catching situations, according to Jackrabbits HC John Stiegelmeier.

"He's phenomenal. That's his greatest strength. He has unbelievable hands -- very soft. We would like to isolate him on a linebacker and say 'advantage Pierre,'" Stiegelmeier told Reiss.

His Speed Will Be A Big Factor

But Strong isn't just a pass-catcher. If anything, his former coach claims he didn't use him in that role as often because of how good he was as a pure runner:

"His ability to get his legs up in the air is unique, so you're really trying to tackle one leg if you get to him," Stiegelmeier said. "He was not a stop-and-try-to-juke-a-guy [runner]. He would do it full speed, in the open field, and to break down and tackle when he's going full speed is really tough."

Strong Fits The Patriots Way

But besides all the physical traits, coach Stiegelmeier lauded Strong's work ethic and determination to fight his way up the depth chart. That's a perfect fit for the Pats' culture and a near-guarantee of success in Foxboro:

"He kept working hard, we had some injuries, and then the last half of the [2018] season he ended up being our leading rusher," the coach said. "His humility, his ability to be a team player and do what is asked of him and not want more, but prepare for more -- that's not a common trait nowadays. Young men, student-athletes, want it and think they should be getting it. Pierre was patient, humble, and when he got his chance exploded."

So, did Bill Belichick do it again? I guess we'll find out.

