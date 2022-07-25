Patriots Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. Could Be Poised For A Huge First Season

But besides all the physical traits, coach Stiegelmeier lauded Strong's work ethic and determination to fight his way up the depth chart. That's a perfect fit for the Pats' culture and a near-guarantee of success in Foxboro:
"He kept working hard, we had some injuries, and then the last half of the [2018] season he ended up being our leading rusher," the coach said. "His humility, his ability to be a team player and do what is asked of him and not want more, but prepare for more -- that's not a common trait nowadays. Young men, student-athletes, want it and think they should be getting it. Pierre was patient, humble, and when he got his chance exploded."
So, did Bill Belichick do it again? I guess we'll find out.