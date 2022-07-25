David Bakhtiari Could Be Ready For The Start Of The Season

David Bakhtiari and the Green Bay Packers just can't catch a break. The star offensive lineman was reportedly right on track in his recovery process, yet he was put on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur claimed that the team felt great about his progress despite missing OTAs, so this report is somewhat surprising:

“We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year as well,” LaFleur said last month. “So I think time will tell, but we feel good about the work that he’s put in and where he’s at.”

Nonetheless, there's still a chance he's ready to go for Week 1.