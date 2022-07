Peyton Manning is one of the greatest and most beloved quarterbacks in NFL history. A living legend on and off the field, his knowledge of the game and ability to pick apart every single play in real-time is one of the reasons why the ManningCast was such a massive success.

Obviously, the Super Bowl-winning QB knows a thing or two about the position. That's why he often reaches out to his colleagues to share his experience and help them reach new heights in their careers.