Hailee Steinfeld On How She Prioritizes Self-Care

With a career as successful as hers, it’s so easy for Hailee Steinfeld to get overwhelmed by busy schedules, public attention, and the fast-paced lifestyle. That is why the 25-year-old Oscar-nominated actress likes to step back once in a while to regain equilibrium.

“I think balance is everything in moderation,” Hailee told Yahoo in an interview. “A lot of times I'm traveling and it feels like I'm in a million places at once. It’s just really important to find that inner patience, that dialogue of being kind to yourself and checking in with yourself and knowing that [you can do that], regardless of everything going on around you.”