Jennifer Lopez Strips Down For New JLo Beauty

The new Firm and Flaunt was her special birthday gift to fans; she called it a sexy science. Lopez tells People that she has been thinking about this product her "whole life" after growing up witnessing her mother's battle with cellulite and becoming irritated with the lack of available treatments.

What does exist, she claims, is the JLo Beauty team of chemists and scientists who were able to develop a product that produces audible results. "Working with scientists, we have found that it does improve the appearance of the skin," she says of the formulation, which includes squalene, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid in addition to guarana seed extract, caffeine, and pink pepperslim to smooth and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. "We're not just plastering my name on any generic cream," she says, "it works."