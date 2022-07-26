MLB News: Yankees' Michael King Out For Season

High-quality relievers don't grow on trees. Every team across Major League Baseball can use a top-of-the-line bullpen arm to close down a ballgame. When you lose an incredibly reliable reliever, it creates a massive hole that can be hard to fill.

Unfortunately, the New York Yankees know all too well how that feels. Right-handed reliever Michael King will miss the rest of the season with an elbow fracture.

The injury occurred during the eighth inning of the Yankees game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. King threw an 0-2 slider to Roman Urias and flinched as he delivered the pitch. He began walking in front of the mound, clearly frustrated and in pain.

There is a silver lining here, according to the New York Post. MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that King will not require Tommy John surgery. This makes his outlook for the beginning of the 2023 season much brighter.

“Michael King UCL said to look pretty good for a pitcher so it’s looking like surgery is only need to repair fracture. 2023 said to be in play with hope he can even be ready for spring training," Heyman tweeted.