There are plenty of stars that have emerged from the American Idol franchise over the years, but the biggest star of them all is Carrie Underwood, who has sold more albums and singles than any other performer from the long-running show. Today, she is considered one of country music’s premier singer-songwriters and is a bonafide celebrity inside of Nashville and worldwide. Now a wife and mother with two kids, she splits her time both on stage as a seasoned performer and off stage as a doting mother that is married to Mike Fisher, a former National Hockey League player. Now 39 years of age, Carrie has literally grown up before our eyes and her fans still are just as enamored as they were nearly twenty years ago.
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Incredible Legs In A Dress
Carrie Knows How To Keep Up Appearances
Carrie's social media networks stay stocked with photos of her professional and private life, and with 11.6 million followers on her Instagram account and counting, there are still some interesting things about the celebrity that many still don’t know about her. What many love about her is her fashion sense, and she killed it in one post showing her in an amazing floor-length embellished deep blue gown that was ready-made for the stage! Her glam squad is celebrated for its singular creations for the pop diva, and Carrie is always quick to credit them. But what else does Carrie have going on behind the scenes?
Here are some tidbits that are unique to Miss Underwood!
Carrie Claims She Got College Credit For Her Time On ‘American Idol’
There are not many people that go on American Idol that can claim it helped them graduate from college, but Carrie is one of the rare exceptions! While appearing on the show, Carrie was still studying for her Mass Communications degree in Oklahoma from Northeastern State University and used the show for credit as an internship. Also worth noting is that she was considering a career in television as a journalist before the show catapulted her into the music industry.
Carrie Is A Sorority Girl!
As a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma at Northeastern State, Underwood still maintains close ties with her sorority sisters to this very day. After her time on American Idol, Carrie could have gone straight into the music business, but instead, she went back to school and graduated, majoring in Mass Communications and even magna cum laude! Now that is dedication!
Before Marrying, Carrie Had A Very Public Dating History!
She may be married to former NHL star Mike Fisher now, but before then, Carrie was regularly in the press with a slew of handsome men in the entertainment and sports industries. Some of her former paramours include Travis Stork from The Bachelor, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo from the Dallas Cowboys, and quite a few more. But, in the end, she found her true love and it was all worth it!