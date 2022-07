Emily Ratajkowski is ready for summer, embracing the lightweight and skin-baring attire the season brings. She attended the eccentric and zany JW Anderson Spring 2023 collection presentation in an outfit that, in any other circumstance, would be in every girl's winter wardrobe. But we know Emily defines fashion, which she did when she pulled this look, and of course, she's all shades of beautiful.

Keep reading to find out more.