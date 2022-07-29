NBA's Justin Holiday Lists Indiana Mansion For $2.3 Million

NBA champion Justin Holiday has listed his contemporary-style mansion in Fishers, Indiana, for $2.3 million.

The 33-year-old forward-guard picked up the massive crib last year for $1,364,188. After some extensive renovations, he now doubled the property’s worth. In a turn of events, however, Holiday has been traded to the Atlanta Hawks and is no longer in need of his 2 million dollar estate.

After playing with the Pacers from 2019 to 2022, the 6’6’’ pro athlete was traded in the middle of the season to the Sacramento Kings to then get handed to the Atlanta Hawks a few weeks ago. 

About Holiday’s Contemporary Spread

Front View
realtor.com | realtor.com

Built in 2000, the 9,271-square-foot mansion sits on a 2-acre plot of land just about 20 miles outside of Indianapolis, according to the listing details. The home is engulfed among lush green landscapes featuring mature trees and gardens. 

After Holiday’s purchase in 2021, the interiors of the 5 bed and 5.5 baths spread would undergo a significant facelift to now include refinished oak hardwood, an overall fresh coat of paint, and other design and cosmetic enhancements.

Let’s Go Inside 

Inside Justins Living Room
realtor.com | realtor.com

Entry into the grand two-story living room boasts massive floor-to-ceiling glass windows, great squared columns, and rustic-finished oak hardwood floors with white walls in the backdrop. 

The space has a wide, open concept design. In contrast, the distance is a formal dining area with an ornate overhead chandelier and plenty of daylighting provided by a large glass window with views of the front courtyard and entrance. 

White Gourmet Kitchen

The gourmet kitchen is completely outfitted with white accents, including white cupboards and an expansive white waterfall marble island featuring a faucet and attention-grabbing black cabinetry below. The space comes complete with exquisite lighting features and all-new stainless steel appliances, i.e. a double stovetop and oven range with hood, dual door refrigerator, and dishwasher.  

The kitchen opens up to a cozy breakfast nook with a wall bench and mini dining table with seating for 4, all surrounded by large louver-style windows. Adjoining is a family room with built-in shelving and a fireplace.

Let’s Head Upstairs

Master Suite
realtor.com | realtor.com

Upstairs takes you to the grand master suite featuring its own sitting area; the design highlights are a deep tray ceiling, outfitted with a designer chandelier and a striking board stripped wall painted in matte black for the master bed's backdrop. 

Inside the ensuite bath is an elongated vanity with double sinks, a glass-encased rain shower, and a standalone soaking tub with built-in spa amenities and heated flooring.

Additionally, on the upper level are the guest suites with enclosed baths and a grand playroom, each boasting chic design highlights.

Let’s Head Down To The Basement 

Basement
realtor.com | realtor.com

The lower level escapes to a world of its own, opening to a multiuse recreational basement area with a pool play spot, home theatre, an office, gym, steam room, two extra bedrooms with ensuite baths, laundry room, and a fully equipped wet bar (call it an apartment sized kitchen) complete with marble countertops, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

Out Back

The basement opens to the back courtyard, where the home’s massive heated swimming pool is flanked by lounging and dining areas, all privately secluded among giant trees and manicured garden areas. 

A quick flight of stairs from the pool area takes you up to a large deck with a built-in barbeque grill and ovens for the ultimate BBQ cooks outs and entertaining. There is also an outdoor Jacuzzi nook and greenhouse. A private boat dock and a four-car garage are additional perks to Holiday's expensive crib.

Justin Holiday Always On The Move

pool area
realtor.com | realtor.com

It appears that the in-demand NBA player is ever on the move, having bounced around the NBA and suited up for eight teams throughout his nine-year career. Holiday was a part of the 2015 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors team and has two brothers who also star in the league.

