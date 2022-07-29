NBA's Justin Holiday Lists Indiana Mansion For $2.3 Million

NBA champion Justin Holiday has listed his contemporary-style mansion in Fishers, Indiana, for $2.3 million.

The 33-year-old forward-guard picked up the massive crib last year for $1,364,188. After some extensive renovations, he now doubled the property’s worth. In a turn of events, however, Holiday has been traded to the Atlanta Hawks and is no longer in need of his 2 million dollar estate.

After playing with the Pacers from 2019 to 2022, the 6’6’’ pro athlete was traded in the middle of the season to the Sacramento Kings to then get handed to the Atlanta Hawks a few weeks ago.