Brooke Burke Shows Off Her Incredible Tan In A Bikini

While soaking up the sun and displaying her incredibly toned physique in an Instagram video, Brooke Burke is having the time of her life in Italy. The fitness instructor seemed to enjoy herself while vacationing with her family in Italy. Since it's summer, there's no better time to take a holiday, and we are here for all the cute shots from her trip. She captioned;

Summer activated ☀️

Read on to see the video and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Brooke Activates Summer Mood In Bikini

Since Brooke is known for thrilling her followers with her famously lean physique, her Instagram is never short of bikini photos. Who, at the age of 50, wouldn't be proud of their physique? Burke has released a new video of her relaxing by the pool. She flaunted her toned form in it while donning a mustard swimming suit and a flowery pattern caftan, and she accessorized with minimal jewelry and sunglasses to show off her gorgeous glowy complexion.

Brooke Showcases Toned Physique In Malibu

The 50-year-old former host of Dancing With The Stars flaunted her physique once more as she stood in a yellow bikini in Malibu for a photo uploaded to Instagram. The brunette beauty was accessorized with gold bracelets and necklaces while donning a workout-style bikini top that gripped her chest. Additionally, the side straps of the bikini briefs were heavy and sat low on her hip. The TV personality was spotted among a field of wildflowers on a hilltop in Malibu, looking back towards the Pacific Ocean.

How Brooke Maintains Being Lean

Brooke Burke flaunted her lean abs and legs as she recently developed new workout routines for her fitness app in Los Angeles. The model and fitness expert wore a bright yellow bra top and black lycra shorts with rainbow patterns, making her look much younger than her 50 years.

The designer of the Brooke Burke Body App performed her exercises by her opulent Los Angeles residence pool, jumping and lifting weights as she went.  While exercising, she had her brunette hair pulled back into a ponytail, natural-looking makeup, and a gold necklace.

Family Vacation

Brooke shared a picture of her with her family in the famous city of Portofino while having a good view of the city as they rode on a boat; they were all smiles in the picture as she captioned;

Italian adventures. Family comes in all shapes & sizes; we begin differently, find each other along the way & journey though love. #foreveronvacation @raincharvettt I miss you more than words.....

