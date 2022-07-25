Larsa Pippen's Hottest Bikini Pics Of The Summer

Larsa Pippen
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Claudine Baugh

It’s summer, the season for bikinis, sun tanning, and hanging at the beach, and Larsa Pippen is out in all her glory to soak in every moment with no apologies. The pampered, private yacht sailing Pippen has taken to several excursions on the water from her home base in Miami to Baha Mar in the Bahamas, never leaving home without her teeny tiny bikini and her fans are all for it.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

'I Should Have Known Better': 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis On Losing Custody Of Kids

Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Legally’ A Lab Lover

Margot Robbie's Secrets To Looking Fit

Jane Fonda Smashes Raw Eggs On Her Head On 'The Tonight Show'

The Cutest Photos Of Goldie Hawn's Five Dogs

Life Is Good

Larsa isn’t reserved one bit to share “Life is good” in her latest summer uploads on the ‘Gram. Last month, the newly minted divorcee could be seen out and about flaunting her to-die-for bikini-wearing figure while yachting, and also laid up somewhere on the beach.

 

Pippen rocked a sexy two-piece tie & die bikini along with some vacay-inspired box braids down to her derrière to grab the attention of thousands of her IG followers. “OMG so amazingly gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍 Love u a lot” commented one person on her photo. Others added, “No doubt gorgeous stunning beautiful ur amazing gorgeous,” and “Absolutely stunning 🧡🧡.”

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

At Baha Mar, In The Bahamas

Larsa’s June trip to Baha Mar in the Bahamas would reveal even more recent sexy swimsuit snaps. The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) reality TV star got in some pool-time at her resort stay, wearing Pretty Little Thing swimwear.

Donning another tie & tie bikini with blue and white print, Larsa showed off her curvaceous physique and sunkissed summer tan, much to her admirers’ liking. “Beautiful Gorgeous’ said one fan. Another agreed, Larsa looked, “Gorgeous sexy 🔥🔥.” While this person couldn't contain their excitement, “Wow wow wowowowowo🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️😍😍😢😢,” he said.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Sunning On The Yacht

This yacht-sailing diva never misses the chance to set off envy while out at sea. From the looks of it, the 48-year-old mom of four took the time to show off views of the crystal clear turquoise waters from her Bahamas trip as she served up poses aboard a private yacht, and again along the beach.

Larsa wore a stunning white two-piece string bikini with a see-through red and white patterned beach top for her beach day outing here. Fans of the Bravolebrity held nothing back, “Straight up stunning 😍! Looking gorgeous as ever ❤️🔥,” said one person. Another added, “You're the only reason I watch HW of Miami,” among a slew of other doting remarks, with fire and heart-eye emojis all over her comment feed.

Larsa Back To Filming RHOM 

Larsa Pippen getting out of car in blue dress
Giphy | PeacockTV

Larsa and the ladies of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) have begun filming their fifth season of the Bravo TV series. Despite rumors of her potential exit, Pippen returned to production, so far she has been spotted on set while appearing at a couple of events.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.