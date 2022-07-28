'I know The Truth': Kate Moss Says About Johnny Depp

Kate moss poses
Shutterstock | 3309233

Entertainment
Sarah Haider

British model and entrepreneur Kate Moss has recently revealed that she strongly believes in the principles of truth, fairness, and justice.

The 48-year-old celebrity recently appeared on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs show where she talked about a range of issues, including why she defended her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against former wife, Amber Heard.

Moss also shed light on how she was subjected to sexual harassment when she was a teenager and how topless photoshoots made her feel uncomfortable.

Continue reading to find out more.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Shockingly Trade For Ezekiel Elliott

Charles Barkley Says He'd Only Join LIV Golf For An 'Astronomical' Offer

MLB News: Braves' Brian Snitker Wins 500th Game

Republicans Claim Gun Violence Is Worse In Democrat-Run Cities, Is That Really True?

Kim And Khloe Kardashian Show Support For North At Basketball Game

'I Had To Say That Truth'

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp pose together
Shutterstock | 842245

According to Deadline magazine, Moss recently opened up on why she decided to defend her ex-beau Johnny Depp during the high-profile defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The model, who dated Depp between 1994 and 1998, revealed that she defended him against the domestic violence allegations because when she was in a relationship with him, she never faced that.

"I know the truth about Johnny [Depp]. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," she told the show host.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Belief In Fairness And Justice

Kate Moss poses
Wikimedia | Q1q2q3qwertz

Aside from defending Depp, Moss, during the interview, also fended for her friend, fashion designer John Galliano, who — according to the BBC — was found guilty of antisemitic abuse in 2011.

Moss said that Galliano was "not a bad person" and did what he did under the influence of alcohol.

“I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know that John Galliano is not a bad person – he had an alcohol problem and people turn. People aren’t themselves when they drink, and they say things that they would never say if they were sober," she told the publication.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

'Felt Objectified, Vulnerable, And Scared'

Kate Moss in an scarlet dress
Shutterstock | 2131613

During her heyday, when Moss was one of the most-wanted faces in the fashion industry, she had to opt for several bold photoshoots. Speaking to the BBC about a 1992 topless shoot for Calvin Klein, in which she posed alongside actor Mark Wahlberg, the model said that the shoot did not bring back "good memories" because she felt "objectified, vulnerable, and scared."

The model explained that she was so nervous before the photoshoot that she had to take anti-anxiety medication to calm her nerves.

"If you don't want to do this shoot, if you don't feel comfortable, if you don't want to model, don't do it," said Moss, who now operates her own modelling agency.

'Can Tell A Wrong 'Un A Mile Away'

Kate Moss smiles
Shutterstock | 699298

Speaking about the dangers of the fashion industry and the presence of sexual predators therein, Moss recalled how a photographer tried to make her uncomfortable during a photoshoot when she was only 15 years old.

She told the BBC that the photographer first told her to take her top off and then asked her to ger rid of her bra as well.

Moss said that she immediately sense there was something wrong, so she trusted her gut feeling, picked up her things, and ran away from there.

And while the incident was traumatic, the model says it helped her "sharpened her instinct" and enabled her to "tell a wrong 'un a mile away".

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.