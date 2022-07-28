'I know The Truth': Kate Moss Says About Johnny Depp

British model and entrepreneur Kate Moss has recently revealed that she strongly believes in the principles of truth, fairness, and justice.

The 48-year-old celebrity recently appeared on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs show where she talked about a range of issues, including why she defended her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against former wife, Amber Heard.

Moss also shed light on how she was subjected to sexual harassment when she was a teenager and how topless photoshoots made her feel uncomfortable.

Continue reading to find out more.