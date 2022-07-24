Miley Cyrus shows off her legs in a fabulous little black dress.
Miley Cyrus Stuns In Short Black Dress
Miley Has Chosen Just The Right LBD To Make An Appearance!
If it seems like Miley Cyrus has been on the scene forever and a day now, the reason is simple – she has! As a former Disney star that came into homes all over the world as a tween star to now touring the country as a bonafide pop star, Miley has tried her hand at just about every field of entertainment and if you ask her, she is just getting started.
The rebel is all grown up now and although she can be known for her wild and crazy side, she is still down to earth and a true artist at her core. Her social media presence is astounding, and with nearly 180 million Instagram followers to her credit, she is constantly keeping fans up to date on what she is doing, who she is wearing, and any of her latest projects.
In one post, she chose a little black dress to post that was sexy, simple, and fashion-forward. With her blonde locks just past shoulder length, she looked every inch the star she is. But just when one thinks they know everything about Miss Cyrus, there’s always more to find out. What else is there about Miley that her fans may not know?
It All Started With Destiny
She is a household name now, but Miley was not her birth name! Born Destiny Hope by her famous father Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley legally changed it to Miley since she grew up with the nickname ‘Smiley’. It’s certainly a name that fits!
Miley Is Ambidextrous!
Many of her fans have seen her play the guitar with her right hand and t, which be credited to her father, who taught her to play the guitar with her right hand even though she was born left-handed. She now signs her name with her right hand, but her handwriting – she readily admits – is atrocious. But how many people can claim to be ambidextrous?!
Miley Can’t Drive You Anywhere!
According to her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, Miley is a terrible driver and cannot be trusted behind the wheel. Although she may technically have a license, even the star admits that she should not be the one taking anyone, anywhere! It’s not a real dilemma for her, however, since she is driven just about anywhere that she needs to go! Even if you’re Miley Cyrus, you cannot have it all!