During an interview on the podcast Side Pieces with Melissa Pfeister, the Southern Charm star explained she thought everything with the custody agreement was going fine. She explained sensing Thomas was up to something especially when she tested positive for marijuana and was told that she went to rehab because of weed problems. "I should have known better, but I didn't", she stated.

According to Reality Blurb, ever since the news, she has been going through chaos just to see her kids for 40 hours a month with severe supervision from the court. The reality star also revealed the financial burden it takes, paying $4.000 a month to see her children, and $500 to the nanny to drive them from Aiken. Kathryn claimed everything was a ploy for Thomas to relocate to Aiken which happened immediately after he got custody of the kids.