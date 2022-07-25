Kathryn Dennis shared new details of what happened last year during the custody battle with her ex Thomas Ravenel. She talked about how he allegedly manipulated the court against her to win custody of their children.
'I Should Have Known Better': 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis On Losing Custody Of Kids
The Latest
On Losing Child Custody
During an interview on the podcast Side Pieces with Melissa Pfeister, the Southern Charm star explained she thought everything with the custody agreement was going fine. She explained sensing Thomas was up to something especially when she tested positive for marijuana and was told that she went to rehab because of weed problems. "I should have known better, but I didn't", she stated.
According to Reality Blurb, ever since the news, she has been going through chaos just to see her kids for 40 hours a month with severe supervision from the court. The reality star also revealed the financial burden it takes, paying $4.000 a month to see her children, and $500 to the nanny to drive them from Aiken. Kathryn claimed everything was a ploy for Thomas to relocate to Aiken which happened immediately after he got custody of the kids.
Finding Solace In Co-stars
The mother-of-two talked about where she stands with some of her co-stars. She revealed how she felt about Cameran Eubanks who was older than her but did not guide her through being a mother at the age of 21. "I was naive, she could have guided me or helped me, stepped in, and cared. But she didn't". Adding that now she has realized they were different people.
Kathryn has found solace in Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Shep Rose who have been supportive throughout everything. She shared that although people think she has reached her peak, "Clearly, I'm going to get way better than I ever was."
Addressing Rumor at Southern Charm Reunion
During last year's reunion, the rumor about Cameran Eubanks' marriage was addressed. Although Cameran was not in the season, her name still came up during the reunion. Kathryn denied that the rumor she circulated about the co-star's husband, Jason Wemberly, having an affair had anything to do with Cameran leaving the show.
People reports that Kathryn did not reveal the source of the rumor but insisted she did not make it up. She also claimed Craig and Shep have heard the rumor before she brought it to the show which they confirmed. The allegation has been adamantly denied by Cameran and Rebecca Wash, the makeup artist who was allegedly having an affair with Jason.
Cameran's Decision To Leave 'Southern Charm'
Cameran had been a leading cast member on Southern Charm since it premiered in March 2014. She has also provided voice-over narration throughout the episodes of the show.
The mother-of-one announced her decision to leave the show after six seasons and explained her decision had "nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage". She further explained the claim was just a ploy for rating as drama is relevant to stay on reality television.