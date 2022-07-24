MLB News: Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers Back In Contact

The Detroit Tigers signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez in November to a five-year contract. It was expected that the 29-year-old southpaw would help anchor an incredibly young pitching staff while helping the team be competitive.

However, things haven't gone quite to plan. E-Rod hasn't had the best season on the field and has dealt with personal issues off the field. The former Boston Red Sox pitcher has been on the restricted list since June 13.

Reports even emerged that the player and team had not been in contact since that date. However, that seems to have changed.