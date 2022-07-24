Carrie Underwood Is Quite A Catch In Swimsuit

Carrie Underwood might just have the catch of the day in a recent photo she posted on her Instagram. The singer and songwriter is always posting photos on her social media that include her life on screen as one of the biggest country singers in the world and as a mother and wife. In the photo, Carrie can be seen holding up a fresh catch in a small, two-piece black and white bikini that shows off her taut abs and lean physique.

The 39-year-old singer shot to fame after she won the American Idol in 2005. She has continued to wow her fans, with her Instagram page now at 11.6 million followers. There, Carrie regularly updates her fans about what is happening in her life, including glimpses into her personal life that show that she is just a country girl at heart!