Lindsey Vonn In Swimsuit Walks The Tightrope

Photos prove that champion Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has even more talents up her sleeves! Thanks to a recent post on her social media, her fans are seeing a bit more of what she can aside from killing it on the slopes!

Lindsay Vonn, aged 37, is keeping it stylish while balancing on a tightrope with a drink in hand on vacation. The former Olympic champion posted the fun picture of herself in a gorgeous red bikini on her Instagram with 2.1 million followers.

Looking taut, still athletic, and enjoying the moment, she continues to captivate and live it up now that she has turned her attention to other ventures. But there are even more facts to Vonn's life that may surprise her fans, who may be interested in what she does away from the ski slopes.