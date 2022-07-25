Jane Fonda Smashes Raw Eggs On Her Head On 'The Tonight Show'

Jane Fonda is an actress, fitness expert, and activist. She is very successful in her craft and has won Oscar and Emmy awards. Jane played popular roles in the movies Barbarella, Youth, Klute, and Monster-in-Law. She also appeared in the seventh and final season of the Grace and Frankie Netflix original sitcom. Additionally, Jane will appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ original animated film Luck, premiering in August 2022. 

On July 18, 2022, Jane was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and spoke about her career and her effort to tackle climate change. The episode also featured some funny scenes. 

Jane Wows In Elegant Jumpsuit 

The 84-year-old actress looked lovely during her television appearance. She donned a chic black off-shoulder skin-tight jumpsuit. The renowned actress wore a big silk bow around her waist to round off her gorgeous look. She also added some height to her look with her black boots.

Jane flaunted her ageless beauty with her well-groomed hair, smokey eyes, and nude lipstick.

Jane Talks About Her First Feature Film 

Jane was on the show to talk about her appearance in the upcoming animated film, Luck, where she played the role of a dragon.

The host, Jimmy Fallon, pulled out a photo from the movie and showed it to the actress. He then asked if she loved doing voiceovers.

Jane admitted that she loved doing voiceovers and feature films and had always wanted to break into playing such roles.

"I've wanted to break into voiceovers and feature films. This is my first feature film," Jane said as she pointed to the photo.

Explaining Why Voice Overs Are Perfect For Her

The Barbarella star explained why she had always wanted to do voiceovers. 

"Partly because I love animated films. Partly because I'm old and it's a really good gig for an old person. You don't have to worry about how you look and your hair and all that kind things. You know, you just go and have fun," Jane said. 

The elegant actress also agreed with Jimmy, who noted that she could do a voiceover in her pajamas. 

Jane Smashes Raw Eggs On Her Head 

One of the major highlights of Jane's appearance on the show was when she decided to go head-to-head with Jimmy in the Egg Roulette game.

In the game, Jane and Jimmy took turns picking eggs from a dozen. Eight of the eggs were hard-boiled, while four were raw. Jane and Jimmy randomly picked and smashed the eggs on their heads without knowing which was boiled or raw.

Jane picked first. Unfortunately, she picked and smashed a raw egg on her head. The ageless actress laughed as the egg' yolk ran down her cheeks. However, she licked it off her hands and even tried to lick it off the table.

On the other hand, Jimmy was in luck as he did not get to pick any raw eggs. However, for the game's fun and to make Jane feel good, he asked her to smash raw eggs on his head.

Having Jane on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was so much fun. Of course, one would not mind having the veteran actress feature in another episode.

