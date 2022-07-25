Jane Fonda Smashes Raw Eggs On Her Head On 'The Tonight Show'

Jane Fonda is an actress, fitness expert, and activist. She is very successful in her craft and has won Oscar and Emmy awards. Jane played popular roles in the movies Barbarella, Youth, Klute, and Monster-in-Law. She also appeared in the seventh and final season of the Grace and Frankie Netflix original sitcom. Additionally, Jane will appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ original animated film Luck, premiering in August 2022.

On July 18, 2022, Jane was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and spoke about her career and her effort to tackle climate change. The episode also featured some funny scenes.

Find out more details below.