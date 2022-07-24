Priyanka Chopra always looks stunning, but she especially stood out in a traditional Indian Saree at the South Asian Pre-Oscars celebration last month. The new mother showed up to celebrate the Ten nominees from South Asia as the host for the night. She noted that many of them were more than friends to her as they've become family over the years. Here's a glimpse into her world via her 80 million-plus following Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Black Saree
Get Into The Beauty Details
This actress shared a close-up shot of her glam look for the night, and she looked phenomenal. She wore a short black wing liner and creamy nude lipstick on her eye. She curled her light brown hair in a red carpet-worthy style retiring her full tiny curls for the night.
She accessorized the look with dropping chandelier earrings from the French jeweler Bulgari. The actress chose a gold and silver diamond design to bring out her brown eyes and compliment her creamy skin.
Celebrating South Asian Heritage
For her outfit, Chopra wore a black lacy Saree, showing off her toned abs and complimenting her fair complexion. She opened up about the event in her caption, saying it was an honor to host.
Chopra wrote,
"Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright. Special thanks to @anjula_acharia and @maneeshkgoyal for having this idea and the cohosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible. ❤️"
Starting A New Business With Maneesh Goyal
Shortly after the event, Chopra and Goyal collaborated again, and this time on a bigger scale. They launched an Indian restaurant/ cookware store in New York City called Sona Home. It's their little home away from home as they've created a community for Indians in the diaspora by choosing dishware and furniture that remind them of India.
For the launch, Chopra wore a pretty Magenta dress with frills and tiered skirts. She also wore her hair in a playful wide curl with a top knot.
All About Sona Home
About the new business, Chopra wrote,
"I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside Maneesh Goyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."
She wended saying,
"Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together...and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME."