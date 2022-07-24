NFL News: Amari Cooper Comments On Trade To Browns

Dallas Cowboys
Shutterstock | 2867314

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

Wide receivers have been on the move a lot this offseason. From Christian Kirk's big money move to the Jacksonville Jaguars to the blockbuster deal sending Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the wide receiver market has changed a ton.

One receiver that was also on the move was a veteran receiver, Amari Cooper. The Dallas Cowboys traded the former first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cooper recently appeared on "Norm and D Invasion," a local Dallas radio show, and answered questions regarding the move and his performance while playing for "America's Team."

The Latest

NFL News: 49ers Look Ready To Move On From Jimmy Garoppolo

MLB News: Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers Back In Contact

Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Splashes $7.5 Million On Another Studio City Dig

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne List Hancock Park Home For $18M

Trade Rumors

Dallas Cowboys
Shutterstock | 2867314

Before the move, there were rumors that Cooper could be available for the right price. The former fourth overall pick heard these rumors and cited them because his trade didn't catch him by surprise.

"I can’t really say that I was surprised just because of the rumors. We live in this social media age, so you see the rumors every day. It’s not like back then when news traveled slower, and you could be traded without ever even hearing a rumor," Cooper told "Norm and D Invasion" via the Dallas Morning News.

“I do understand it is a business. I wouldn’t say I didn’t perform, but if you don’t get the stats – anything is bound to happen. Just the situation, we had so many different targets and stuff like that, I just didn’t put up the numbers that I used to put up."

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Added Motivation

Dallas Cowboys
Shutterstock | 420274

Cooper relayed that the trade did put a chip on his shoulder. That's not entirely surprising, especially considering this is the second time the 28-year-old has been traded in his career.

"Yeah, I mean, if you don’t have a chip on your shoulder, then what do you have? What’s your motivating factor for the upcoming year? So, of course I have a huge chip on my shoulder. The thing is, I know what I can do when given the opportunity. You know what I’m saying? I’m looking forward to the opportunity that I’m receiving from the Cleveland Browns," he said.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Underperforming?

Dallas Cowboys
Shutterstock | 246394

Cooper acknowledged that he wasn't posting the same numbers he used to post. However, he wouldn't necessarily call his performance underwhelming.

"It was weird because we were winning, you know? We were winning, and I was scoring touchdowns. It’s not like wasn’t scoring touchdowns and stuff like that; I was scoring touchdowns – it was just the yards. So, I never really felt like I was underperforming, really – and then, obviously, I had COVID and everything – it wasn’t that I felt I was underperforming, it’s just I saw the way the season was going, and I saw the games we were losing, as opposed to the games we were winning," Cooper said.

Turning The Page

Dallas Cowboys
Shutterstock | 184479994

Overall, Cooper valued his experiences with the Cowboys. However, while he loved being in Texas, it was time to look toward the next chapter of his life and career.

“Really, I enjoyed my time in Dallas. I enjoyed playing for the Cowboys. I enjoyed living here. I enjoyed every second of it. The takeaway would be to just enjoy the rest of my career. It’s not anything bad regarding the Cowboys. Like I said before, we all understand that it’s a business, and I did enjoy my time with the Cowboys, and now I’m going to enjoy my time as a Cleveland Brown," Cooper said.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.