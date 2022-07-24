NFL News: Amari Cooper Comments On Trade To Browns

Wide receivers have been on the move a lot this offseason. From Christian Kirk's big money move to the Jacksonville Jaguars to the blockbuster deal sending Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the wide receiver market has changed a ton.

One receiver that was also on the move was a veteran receiver, Amari Cooper. The Dallas Cowboys traded the former first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cooper recently appeared on "Norm and D Invasion," a local Dallas radio show, and answered questions regarding the move and his performance while playing for "America's Team."