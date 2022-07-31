Whoever doubted Anna Kendrick's style must have missed a few days on her social media posts because this is a woman on a sartorial mission, and it looks as if she accomplished it from head to toe! Anna, aged 36, posed playfully in a brilliantly hued dress that she posted on her social media.
Striking Anna Kendrick Highlights Legs in Sexy Dress
Anna Kendrick Is Serving Drama In Glamorous Gown
The actress posted the picture on her Instagram with over 21.6 million followers and garnered more than a million likes, proof that she knows a thing or two about not only fashion but angles.
With her brunette hair styled off of one shoulder and the gown accentuating her toned thigh, Kendrick looked like the Hollywood starlet that she is! The Oscar nominee killed this look, hands down! But when she is not glamming it up for the cameras, what is Anna like behind the scenes?
Anna Loves Taco Bell
You would think her life is filled with expensive and exquisite meals, but Anna still loves the easy takeout, Taco Bell. She confessed, “It’s a dirty thing that I love Taco Bell so much,” Kendrick said to Conan O’Brien in an interview. “I cannot eat Taco Bell before midnight. It’s a reverse gremlins thing. It’s just so filthy that I can’t do it. It has to be under cover of darkness in my car … I drive out of my way to get to the one with the drive-thru, so I don’t have to go inside, and then I’ll just eat it in the parking lot in my car.”
Anna Is A Self-Proclaimed Reddit Addict!
Anna is a self-confessed Redditor. She learned the iconic cups song “You’re Gonna Miss Me when I’m gone” on the platform: “I am a huge loser, and I decided to devote a whole afternoon of my life to learning how to do the thing with the cups.” The cups song was such a hit that a year following Kendrick’s performance of “Cups” in Pitch Perfect, the song hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Radio Airplay Chart, No. 2 on Adult Pop Songs, and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Anna Is More Relatable Than You May Think
The actress has a hilarious Twitter where she’s often found tweeting ridiculously funny tweets. One tweet reads, “Sometimes the only reason I leave my house is so when someone asks about my day I don’t have to say ‘Netflix and avoiding responsibilities.” The actress even made old president Barack Obama laugh out loud with a funny joke, which is pretty cool in our books.