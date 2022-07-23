ESPN Analyst Xavier Scruggs Predicts Juan Soto's Next Team

Juan Soto
Wikimedia | Blua lago

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The landscape of Major League Baseball may change drastically between now and the August 2nd trade deadline. Major trades can change the landscape of any league. In the NHL on Friday, the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers made a trade involving three of the best players in the game. It was a significant move.

However, that Matthew Tkachuk-Jonathan Huberdeau trade pails in comparison to the prospect of the Washington Nationals dealing phenom outfielder Juan Soto. The 23-year-old recently turned down a massive 15-year, $440 million extension, opening himself up to the possibility of a trade.

Everyone has jumped in with potential trade packages and trade destinations. And now, a current ESPN analyst is joining in on the discussion.

Hollywood Soto

Juan Soto
Wikimedia | 唐貴台湾棒球好開示

ESPN analyst and former major leaguer Xavier Scruggs appeared on the MLB Network show Off Base. There, he predicted Soto would end up with the Los Angeles Dodgers soon.

"The offensive production from a Max Muncy isn't there, a Cody Bellinger isn't there," Scruggs argued. "When I talk about the money situation, let's remember, you got guys coming off the books."

Scruggs went on to list a few Dodgers players whose contracts are up soon. The names included David Price, Trea Turner, and Clayton Kershaw. Los Angeles, Scruggs argued, would be in an excellent position to offer Soto the type of extension he might demand.

"Future Dodger"

Juan Soto
Wikimedia | Blua lago

A video went viral during the MLB All-Star Game depicting the crowd at Dodger Stadium chanting "future Dodger" at the 23-year-old. After the third out in the inning was recorded, Soto turned to the crowd as they erupted into cheers. The World Series champion then looked as if he forgot there were three outs before sprinting towards the dugout.

Scruggs pointed this reaction out in his argument for Soto to go to Hollywood. "I think that's one of the places that I can see Soto being himself," he said.

Thriving In LA

Juan Soto
Wikimedia | 唐貴台湾棒球好開示

At the end of the day, Scruggs believes the fit is right for player and team. It's the "perfect situation," according to the former St. Louis Cardinal.

"This is a guy that can thrive in Los Angeles, first and foremost," Scruggs said. "I think the Dodgers can use his offensive production if you're talking about a team wanting to get over that hump and getting themselves a World Series this year."

Focusing On Baseball

Juan Soto
Wikimedia | 唐貴台湾棒球好開示

As for Soto himself, he's trying not to let outside rumors distract him from the game. Although the 23-year-old is frustrated that his contract negotiations were leaked, he's trying to maintain a focus on the game of baseball more than anything else.

"For me, right now, I'm just concentrating on baseball," Soto told MLB.com. "I can't do anything about it; I have my hands tied. I'm just going to play as hard as I can, play baseball and forget about anything else. I don't make the decisions. If they want to make the decision, I'll just have to pack my stuff and go. If not, I'm going to keep playing baseball as hard as I can."

