ESPN Analyst Xavier Scruggs Predicts Juan Soto's Next Team

The landscape of Major League Baseball may change drastically between now and the August 2nd trade deadline. Major trades can change the landscape of any league. In the NHL on Friday, the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers made a trade involving three of the best players in the game. It was a significant move.

However, that Matthew Tkachuk-Jonathan Huberdeau trade pails in comparison to the prospect of the Washington Nationals dealing phenom outfielder Juan Soto. The 23-year-old recently turned down a massive 15-year, $440 million extension, opening himself up to the possibility of a trade.

Everyone has jumped in with potential trade packages and trade destinations. And now, a current ESPN analyst is joining in on the discussion.