Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Legally’ A Lab Lover

Reese knows there’s nothing better than some “cuddle puddle” time with Major during a relaxing afternoon at home. The pooch, who is now the size of a small bear, sometimes shares his bed with his celebrity mom just so she can get in some well-needed snuggles.

Reese’s Other Pups

Reese is mom to another canine child, a French Bulldog, Minnie Pearl, and the Grandma to her daughter Ava’s Border Collie Australian Kelpie- McNab Mix pup, Benji, who often makes appearances on her Instagram page.