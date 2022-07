Elizabeth Hurley seemed to be enjoying the current hot weather, although it is hot virtually everywhere. Fortunately, she owns her beachwear business, so she undoubtedly has a ton of clothes and swimsuits on hand and ready to go. Naturally, this also allows her to use the occasion to showcase some of her swimwear. She posted a photo on Instagram of a plain white bikini top paired with a free-flowing floral skirt. Hurley looks gorgeous as always.

Scroll to see the post.