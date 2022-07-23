Priyanka Chopra Shares Kiss With Husband In Bikini

Nick Jonas lavishly celebrated his wife, Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. On the beach, where they were photographed cuddling up, Chopra looked stunning in a bright yellow coordinated outfit by the Florida-based designer Montce, which included a tie-up crochet sweater and a crochet slip skirt.

However, she wore a yellow bikini inside the see-through crochet. She accessorized with a matching crochet headscarf to complete the ensemble. Jonas, meanwhile, wore a baseball cap, shorts, and a sleeveless tee to keep things casual.

