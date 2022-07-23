Vanessa Hudgens Splashes $7.5 Million On Another Studio City Dig

In March, Vanessa Hudgens sold her tastefully refurbished Los Feliz house to Ronan Farrow and Jon Lovett for a considerable profit. However, four months after that profitable real estate deal, the American actress is working on her next interior design project. According to reports, Vanessa recently acquired a Studio City mansion measuring 7,249 square feet.

The High School Musical star has the means to live practically anywhere but has chosen to return to the Studio City hills, where she originally purchased her first home. Vanessa had that property from 2008 to 2019 but decided to buy her new mansion there. Her new home is near her former residence and shares a property line.

