How Serial Killer Stephen Port Narrowly Evaded Capture For Years

Before long, Port's online activity and everyday life started to blur together. And in 2012, he ventured into darker territory. That year, after meeting up with a man from Grindr, he reportedly took him back to his apartment and allegedly slipped something into his drink.

At first, the man, who was in his late teens, recalled that the wine seemed bitter, but he assumed that the unpleasant taste was because it was inexpensive. However, he soon started feeling dizzy, and Port suggested that he go lie down in his bedroom. When he briefly regained consciousness, Port was raping him.

Then, in 2014, another man had a similar experience with Port. On the fifth trip to his apartment, after drinking a glass of what appeared to be water, he lost consciousness. Once he came to, he found that his underwear had been removed.

Later, as Port was bringing him to Barking station, police noticed that something wasn't quite right with the man's behavior, as he was "screaming and shouting." This prompted them to call an ambulance. When questioned, Port stated that the young man had shown up at his apartment in that state, and he was simply helping him home. Ultimately, officials decided to let both men leave the scene.