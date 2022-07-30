Kristin Cavallari Dating History

Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County gave us one of the biggest love triangles in reality television. Although the show revolved around the life of the high school career of Lauren Conrad, much of it was interjected by Cavallari and her ups and downs with Stephen Colletti. Colleti and Cavallari dated on the show and even have their own podcast, Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, now where they rewatch old Laguna Beach episodes.

It was also reported that Talan Torriero and Cavallari had hooked up while Colleti was in the ins and outs.