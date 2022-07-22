Steph And Ayesha Curry Emerge Highest Bidders And Pay $2.1 Million For A Florida Mansion

Steph and Ayesha Curry
Shutterstock | 842245

Stephen Curry has been actively completing items on his bucket list. The much-loved basketballer has been celebrating wins lately. Steph won the 2022 NBA Championships Finals MVP award and his fourth NBA Championship ring with the Golden State Warriors after a 4-2 series victory over the Boston Celtics. 

Recently, the sharp-shooting point guard was chosen to host the 30th annual ESPYS Awards and delivered a memorable performance that began with a hilarious monologue. 

In addition to his incredible success in basketball, Steph is also a proud father of three children he shares with his beautiful wife, Ayesha Curry. Steph and Ayesha recently had more to celebrate after they added to their real estate portfolio by purchasing a $2.1 million vacation home in Florida.

Keep scrolling for more details of the impressive home. 

The Currys Bid The Highest For The Property

Steph and Ayesha Curry's new Florida home
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

According to Orlando Weekly, the Currys won a bidding war and ultimately paid $2.1 million for their new transitional-style residence. The luxurious Winter Park neighborhood near Orlando is home to the two-story stucco and stone-accented home, initially listed for $400,000 less. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms distributed across just over 4,200 square feet of recently renovated living space. The vacation home sits on over a quarter of an acre of land.

Winterpark-based Fannie Hillman & Associates Inc. agents Mary Stuart Day and Catherine D'Amico reportedly brokered the couple's property acquisition. 

The Home's Major Attractions

Aerial view of Steph and Ayesha Curry's new Florida home
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

The main attractions include a gourmet kitchen with an eat-in island, top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, and a breakfast nook that opens to a family room. The family room also features a fireplace and sliding glass doors for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Off the entrance is a private office area with windows looking out onto the front lawn and a side courtyard.

The main floor houses all four bedrooms, including a large master suite with a sitting area beside a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious bathroom with a zero-entry shower and soaking tub.

Some Outdoor Amenities 

An outdoor view of Steph and Ayesha Curry's new Florida home
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

Other features include an upstairs flex space with a wet bar and half-bath and an additional ensuite bedroom with a living area. A wet bar has an entry through one of two linked garages that can fit three automobiles.

Despite the absence of a pool, the grassy grounds are enclosed by PVC fencing and have a roomy brick terrace perfect for al fresco dining and entertainment as well as a useful outdoor shower.

Will Curry Be Relocating? 

Inside Steph and Ayesha Curry's new Florida home
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

There are speculations that the NBA star's purchase of the property suggests he might transfer to the Orlando Magic. However, such speculations can hardly be true. Steph is the Golden States Warriors' biggest star and recently agreed to a four-year, $215.35 million extension with the NBA champions. The new contract will keep him with the team through the 2025–26 season.

Following the agreement, Stephen will earn $48 million in the upcoming 2022–2023 season. He will also receive a stunning $60 million for the last season.

Steph And Ayesha Are Real Estate Tycoons

One of the bedrooms in Steph and Ayesha Curry's new Florida vacation home
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

Due to his talent and endorsements, Steph has amassed a tremendous net worth of over $160 million. Hence, he has not found it hard to purchase multiple properties, including multi-million dollar homes. 

Ayesha is also a celebrated chef, cookbook author, and actress who complements her husband's earnings. Hence, it is not surprising that the couple also owns a $31 million estate in the exclusive Silicon Valley community of Atherton, California, in addition to their recently acquired home.

The multi-winged house, constructed in 2019, best fits the description of a casually cool California contemporary home due to its towering glass walls, open floor layout, and high-end finishes.

Given the couple's tremendous wealth, it would not be surprising to see them adding more houses to the ones they already own.

