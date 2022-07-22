Steph And Ayesha Curry Emerge Highest Bidders And Pay $2.1 Million For A Florida Mansion

Stephen Curry has been actively completing items on his bucket list. The much-loved basketballer has been celebrating wins lately. Steph won the 2022 NBA Championships Finals MVP award and his fourth NBA Championship ring with the Golden State Warriors after a 4-2 series victory over the Boston Celtics.

Recently, the sharp-shooting point guard was chosen to host the 30th annual ESPYS Awards and delivered a memorable performance that began with a hilarious monologue.

In addition to his incredible success in basketball, Steph is also a proud father of three children he shares with his beautiful wife, Ayesha Curry. Steph and Ayesha recently had more to celebrate after they added to their real estate portfolio by purchasing a $2.1 million vacation home in Florida.

Keep scrolling for more details of the impressive home.