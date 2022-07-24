Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Mini-dress

Kendall, 26, partied in the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend. The stunning supermodel donned a white braless minidress for the all-white look.

The incredible white dress was fitted from bust to waist, showing off ample cleavage and toned midriff with double layers below the waist. The dress sat high on her thighs, displaying her toned legs and a pair of strappy white stilettos.

She added a fashionable white bag which she slung over her shoulder. Her dark lustrous tresses were styled with a center-part look cascaded down her shoulders. She flaunted her electric blue manicure and pedicured nails while her face shone with glowy makeup.