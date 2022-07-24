Regarding serving fab looks and glamorous dresses, Kendall Jenner is on top of her game, and Instagram serves as one of her display platforms. The media personality, model, and socialite served yet another fabulous look while attending Michael Rubin's annual fourth of July party in the Hamptons, New York.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In Braless Mini-dress
The Latest
Stunning On The Fourth
Kendall, 26, partied in the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend. The stunning supermodel donned a white braless minidress for the all-white look.
The incredible white dress was fitted from bust to waist, showing off ample cleavage and toned midriff with double layers below the waist. The dress sat high on her thighs, displaying her toned legs and a pair of strappy white stilettos.
She added a fashionable white bag which she slung over her shoulder. Her dark lustrous tresses were styled with a center-part look cascaded down her shoulders. She flaunted her electric blue manicure and pedicured nails while her face shone with glowy makeup.
Kendall In Graphic Print
Kendall stunned the audience at the Versace Men's Spring in 2019, where she walked the runway. The model, who once opened up on her struggle with anxiety, shared a couple of photos from the event while thanking the organizers. She posed backstage in a fitted graphic print minidress.
The Kardashians star displayed her luscious curves in the figure-hugging hugging dress as she posed backstage. She paired the dress with thigh-high boots taped with a matching print and a matching bag. She had green statement earrings and matching rings on one side and gold on another. She styled her dark hair sleek with a middle part.
Where Kendall Stands With Devin Booker
Kendall and Devin Booker are fully back together. A source told E! News that the supermodel and the 26-year-old NBA star are moving on after recently hitting a “rough patch.”
“She and Devin are fully back together… they worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together,” the source said.
“They moved on and it's going really well,” the insider added. “They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa.”
Working In The Relationship
Kendall hinted at the reunion on her Instagram Story on July 17, posting a photo of the Phoenix Suns player amid the wedding festivities. The pair's weekend outing comes just a few weeks after they were seen together at the Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, where according to a source, “Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night, and they looked really cute.”
The sighting came shortly after a different source confirmed that the KUWTK icon and Devin had split after two years of dating. “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently,” a source told E! News in late June. However, “They both hope to make it work.” And the pair seem to be doing just that.