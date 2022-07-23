Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

Sarah Hyland has been friends with Vanessa Hudgens for a long time, so it is no surprise that she has chosen her to be one of her bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding to Wells Adams.

The 31-year-old Modern Family actress got engaged to the Bachelor in Paradise alum in 2019, but the pandemic has gotten in the way of wedding plans. “She's had to [stay cautious],” Hudgens told People about the weddings that have been postponed twice. “I am very excited. I still haven't tried on my dress, so still waiting for that.”