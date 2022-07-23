Sarah Hyland Goes On Bachelorette Trip With Bestie/Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

Sarah Hyland has been friends with Vanessa Hudgens for a long time, so it is no surprise that she has chosen her to be one of her bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding to Wells Adams.

The 31-year-old Modern Family actress got engaged to the Bachelor in Paradise alum in 2019, but the pandemic has gotten in the way of wedding plans. “She's had to [stay cautious],” Hudgens told People about the weddings that have been postponed twice. “I am very excited. I still haven't tried on my dress, so still waiting for that.”

Bachelorette Party

The besties and other friends recently took a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico, for Hyland’s bachelorette party. The My Fake Boyfriend star uploaded a group photo to her Instagram taken aboard a yacht, showing her in a white “Bride” outfit and Hudgens (besides her) and the rest of the girls in black “Bridesmaids” swimsuits.

“Bachelorette Trip of my dreams 💕 I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC ✨,” Hyland captioned it.

'Healing And Reflective' Trip

Hudgens also shared a photo and video from the trip on her Instagram, showing her in her black swimsuit, a furry bucket hat, and Hyland in her white look with heart-shaped shades and a sun hat. Their friend GG Magree also makes an appearance.

“It was really special,” the High School Musical actress told People. “It was really amazing. It was very healing and reflective and bonding. It was my speed when it comes to a bachelorette.”

She added, “My contribution was bathing suits and sound bath meditation.”

Hudgens' Bridesmaid Duties

Last week, Hudgens also posted a photo dump from the trip, which she captioned, “The most magical time at @casaaramara celebrating our bride to be @sarahhyland 🥳🥰 swipe for the vibeeees.”

When People asked how she’s handling her bridesmaid duties, she said, “I feel like I'm good at bringing the vibes. Which means music and dance and beverages.”

The Bridal Shower Last Month

Last month, Hyland shared a series of photos from her bridal shower. Her bestie was in attendance, of course, along with other friends.

Hudgens talked about the event during an interview at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, saying, “Oh my gosh, I am, like, so emotional about it. I've known her for so long and we've been waiting for this wedding for so long, and then COVID happened and couldn't do it, but it's just so exciting. She looked so beautiful. I melt, I just melt.”

