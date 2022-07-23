Kristin Cavallari Offers Rear View In Bikini

Kristin Cavallari shared a sultry photo of herself with her 4 million followers. However, this is not the first time Kristin Cavallari has raised eyebrows; she did so just a few weeks ago when she donned a cream bikini, and we and her fans can't get enough of the beauty she constantly serves.

I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.

The Uncommon James founder posted this caption alongside a butt-baring bikini photo.

Reflecting On Progress In Bikini

The Laguna Beach vet, 35, flaunted her svelte figure in a sexy black bikini in an Instagram photo posted on Saturday. The MTV alum posed, flashing her butt to the camera while enjoying a beautiful sea view in a black bikini swimsuit, where the bikini top consists of a bandeau and the bottom a thong.

Kristin added that she has "gone a long way from a few years ago" and is "really proud of the progress" she has achieved by gaining muscle and a healthy weight.

A Sunny Sunday Bikini Look

On May 29, she posted a photo of herself wearing a stylish white bikini and a tan bucket hat on Instagram. She wore her hair in low pigtails underneath the hat and smiled at the camera as she posed close to the pool in the background. In the photo, the tanned beauty was holding a pair of sunglasses in one hand and appeared to be wearing no makeup.

White lounge chairs and beautiful green trees flanked her in the back, highlighting the day's sunny weather. She confirmed the rays in the post's caption. "Sunny Sunday," she said.

Girl’s weekend

The "Very Cavallari" star shared photos from her idyllic cottage weekend and candid shots of herself wearing matching white pajamas with bright stars. Cavallari tagged her friends in the post, writing, "us all weekend."

Kristin Gets Dating Advice From Her Son

The Uncommon James CEO recently demonstrated that her sons Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 8, and Camden Jack Cutler, 9, whom she shares with her ex Jay Cutler, have strong feelings about her dating life by posting a video of the kids telling her what she should look for in her next love interest.

 

"I'm getting dating advice from my boys," Kristin said in Instagram Stories footage obtained by Daily Mail. "Jaxon just told me I should date someone older."

