Alexandra Daddario Enjoys Hawaii In Swimsuit

Since her marriage to Andrew Form in the latter part of last month, Alexandra Daddario has been active on social media. She and her spouse recently went on their honeymoon, where they spent time rescuing turtles at the beach.

Her most recent pictures displayed another bikini outfit, this time from Hawaii, as she and Form have been on a road trip in the south. It only makes sense that Alexandra Daddario is taking a post-wedding beach vacation after a picture-perfect wedding to soak up some sun and enjoy the gorgeous sunset.

Honeymoon In Hawaii

Hawaiian sunshine is the setting for Alexandra Daddario's vacation. However, she ensured that she captured some fantastic pictures for Social media. Daddario, a recent Emmy contender for HBO's immensely entertaining series " The White Lotus," uploaded two new photos to Instagram.

A rainbow in the sky was one of them. The other was a photo of her lying by the poolside wearing a purple bikini, with a backdrop of tall palms and a clear blue sky. "Hawaii" was the post's obvious caption, added by Daddario.

Appreciating Sunset

The White Lotus singer recently shared a photo of herself running on the beach after sharing a video of herself on her honeymoon protecting a turtle from a moving car. Her epically carved abs and toned arms are accessories for the gingham bra top and maxi skirt she's wearing in the picture.

" 🌅 ☔️." was all Alexandra wrote for the caption. Sweet messages were left in abundance in the comments. As One wrote, "Beautiful."

The Formidable Love

In a romantic wedding last month, Alexandra Daddario, 36, wed Andrew Form, 53, whom she described as the "most formidable love of her life." The wedding was exactly like a scene out of a romance book, from the non-traditional wedding gown to the distinctive setting and brief ceremonies.

During COVID, Daddario and Form, 53, just so happened to cross paths on New York streets. At the end of 2021, they got engaged.

Emmy Awards Nominee

Like a few other celebrities that got nominated for an Emmy award, Alexandra was part as she took to Instagram to express her delight.

It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together. ❤️

