Alexandra Daddario Enjoys Hawaii In Swimsuit

Since her marriage to Andrew Form in the latter part of last month, Alexandra Daddario has been active on social media. She and her spouse recently went on their honeymoon, where they spent time rescuing turtles at the beach.

Her most recent pictures displayed another bikini outfit, this time from Hawaii, as she and Form have been on a road trip in the south. It only makes sense that Alexandra Daddario is taking a post-wedding beach vacation after a picture-perfect wedding to soak up some sun and enjoy the gorgeous sunset.