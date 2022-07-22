Billy Crystal Makes His Trademark Impressions On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

Billy Crystal is famous for his impressions
Billy Crystal is an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker. In the 1970s and 1980s, he became well-known for his performances as Jodie Dallas on the ABC series Soap. Billy was also a cast member and regular host of Saturday Night Live. Then, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, he rose to fame as a Hollywood movie star after starring in several films, including Mr. Saturday Night (1992), Running Scared (1986), and others.

On July 18, Billy appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to share some of his trademark impressions. 

Billy Reveals What It Felt Like Being Back On Stage

Having received five nominations, including best musicals for his movie, Mr. Saturday Night, the show's host, Stephen Colbert, began the show by congratulating Billy on his accomplishments. He then asked him how he felt to be back live on stage after the COVID pandemic.

Billy admitted it was crazy seeing everyone with masks but added that he was able to pull through.

"Well, it was crazy… everyone with the white mask. But it is what it is, we're getting through. It was great," he said.

Billy Shares His Trademark Impressions

Billy's SNL character, Buddy Young, usually made impressions during shows. Hence, the actor became famous for those impressions. During the interview, Stephen asked Billy if he still made those impressions. Billy made some of his trademark impressions in a moment that is sure to live long in the audience and viewers' memories. Some of them included a spot-on Bob Woodward and Muhammad Ali impersonation. 

Who Is Buddy Young? 

Mr. Saturday Night, based on the 1992 movie of the same name, follows the tale of Buddy Young, Jr., an irreverent and outspoken comic attempting to recapture the spotlight 40 years after first becoming successful. Billy, who also directed and co-wrote the movie, returned to the role of Buddy Young.

Shortly after the break, Stephen asked Billy to tell the audience about Buddy Young. He did so and explained the reason why he played the character.

"He was very, and he had this machine-like thing about him, and I loved him. He was sort of like really lone man with laughs to me. He was a lonely kind of guy," the talented comedian said.

"I love guys who are flawed, and that was why I wanted to play him," he added.

Backstage Costume Change

The 74-year-old performer also shared a big part of his shows where he has to have a backstage costume change in seconds. A short clip of Billy changing backstage was displayed on screen to the audience.

Billy's segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was full of comedy, making it an exciting watch.

