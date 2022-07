Record-breaking inflation is devastating the U.S. economy, with ordinary Americans feeling the effects of high prices and struggling to make ends meet.

Exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, supply chain issues, and the Russian aggression against Ukraine, inflation has become a major political issue for President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, which controls both chambers of Congress.

But economists did not see it coming. One of them, Paul Krugman, admitted to being wrong in a new column.