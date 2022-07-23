Kelsea Ballerini In Bikini Revels In 'Magical Forest'

Kelsea looked absolutely gorgeous while celebrating St. Patrick's Day in a green bikini set. The halter-style bikini top highlighted her toned arms and shoulders with straps that wrapped around her toned midriff. She paired the bikini top with high-waisted bottoms that showed off her lean legs. The Love Me Like You Mean It singer had her blonde tresses styled in half-up pigtails with waves.

She finished the look with a pair of dangling earrings and a soft glam look featuring a smudge of mascara and light pink lipstick. She posed sideways in an outdoor location that looked like a forest, raising her hand to grab a fistful of her hair. “Happy St paddy’s day from this magical forest I’m living in today,” she wrote.