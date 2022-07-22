Police Continue Search For Maine Family Reported Missing After Camping Trip

Jill's father, Ron Sidebotham, said Nicholas showed up at their Sanford home on June 27 and requested Jill and Lydia go camping with him. Nicholas is Jill's former boyfriend and they share the child together, according to the Boston Globe.

"My wife said she tried to stop her, but [Jill] said it would be fine," he told the newspaper in the interview.

Jill told her family she would return from the trip three days later and had plans to have her 10-year-old son stay with her for the weekend. But by July 2, she still had not been seen, which was extremely odd behavior for her.

"She worships [her son], and it's just not like her to not show up, especially without mentioning anything," he explained.