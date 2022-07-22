Police Continue Search For Maine Family Reported Missing After Camping Trip

Police Lieutenant Matthew Gagne told the Globe that authorities collected cellphone data from phones belonging to Sidebotham and Hansen, but neither phone has connected with a signal since late June. Sidebotham’s cellphone was last active on June 28, and Hansen’s was most recently active on June 29.
Their last location was a Walmart in Mexico, Maine, on July 2, where they were seen on security video buying food, Gagne said.
“It’s more of a welfare check because it’s unusual that they haven’t reached out to family or friends, that we’re aware of,” Gagne said.
Gagne said the security footage shows Hansen and Sidebotham in a checkout lane with Lydia sitting in the seat of a shopping cart. Nothing in the video appeared concerning to the police.
"They were buying food items, and there did not appear to be anything nefarious or criminal," Gagne said. However, "we cannot verify their state without seeing them."