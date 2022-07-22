Constance Nunes In Bikini Sets Pulses Racing

Constance is known as an amazing mechanic and model. She does not shy away from posting various racy bikini snaps on social media. The model took to Instagram to share a sizzling sunny snap rocking a pink two-piece bikini. The snap featured her lying on a carpet in an itty-bitty bikini with only the bikini top revealed.

The bikini bottom was hidden as she posed with one leg raised on the other, displaying her curvy element. She held onto one string of the bikini bottom and gave a sultry look at the camera with her face hidden under the shadow of little palm trees. The tropical picture sent a lot of hearts racing and fans flooded the comment with heart emojis.