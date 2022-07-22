Constance Nunes is a skilled auto mechanic with an exquisite bikini physique. She always flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in various bikini-clad snaps on Instagram to her 1 million followers. Not only does she repair cars to keep them racing, she also sets pulses racing on social media with her itty-bitty bikini outfits.
Constance Nunes In Bikini Sets Pulses Racing
The Latest
Sizzling Bikini Look
Constance is known as an amazing mechanic and model. She does not shy away from posting various racy bikini snaps on social media. The model took to Instagram to share a sizzling sunny snap rocking a pink two-piece bikini. The snap featured her lying on a carpet in an itty-bitty bikini with only the bikini top revealed.
The bikini bottom was hidden as she posed with one leg raised on the other, displaying her curvy element. She held onto one string of the bikini bottom and gave a sultry look at the camera with her face hidden under the shadow of little palm trees. The tropical picture sent a lot of hearts racing and fans flooded the comment with heart emojis.
Drop-dead Model Figure
The reality TV star knows how to bring life to any bikini once she slips her trim figure into it. She has an enviable drop-dead model figure that she often flaunts. In another of her Instagram posts, the model rocked a red two-piece bikini giving a killer pose.
The bikini top had a gold ring at the center, while the bottom featured cut-out details on both sides, giving it a more sexy appeal. In the picture, she sat on a bent table and supported herself with one hand on the table while the other was greasing her lap. Her brown wavy hair was on fleek as she posed for the pulse-racing snap.
Constance's Career Journey
The 32-year-old began her modeling career while helping her dad in the shop. She has worked with various top-notch firms and also modeled at car events. Aside from these, she has been in music videos and has also done stunt work in some movies.
According to Celebrity Leader, Constance has loved cars since she was a child and has proven to be a skilled mechanic. She is well known for her role in the Netflix series Car Masters; Rust to Riches and has starred in nine episodes. The talented Netflix star also started her own car repair business called, Cars by Constance, which deals in customizing cars. She has also competed in some professional races.
Interesting Facts About Constance
An interesting fact about Constance from Gotham garage is that she was born in Los Angeles, California. She discovered her passion for vehicles while working with her father. She is a social media influencer and owns a husky.
The model also runs an online shop, carsbyconstance.com. The reality star builds cars and loves her mustang, which she calls "babystang". She is married to Jared Toller and is an inspiration for women in the automotive business.